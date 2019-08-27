Payback may have been on the minds of the Monona Grove High School football team when it took the field Friday at Waunakee for the season opener.
The Silver Eagles final game of 2018 was also at Waunakee where the Warriors battered MG 33-7 in the WIAA Division 2 Level 3 playoff game.
Yet, the inexperienced Silver Eagles, loaded with sophomores and juniors and no defensive starters returning from last year’s team, couldn’t stop the Warriors, which gained 382 yards total offense in a 54-6 Badger Conference crossover romp.
It was Monona Grove’s first regular season loss since Sept. 9, 2016, when the Silver Eagles fell at Monroe, 10-7.
Waunakee quarterback Caden Nelson scored his team’s first touchdown on a 3-yard run less than three minutes into the game for a 7-0 lead. Alec Morgan, who rushed for 137 yards, entered the end zone on a 4-yard run at the 6:13 mark of the first quarter.
Five minutes later, MG scored its only touchdown when Cameron Behnke hit Henry Walsh with an 8-yard scoring pass, but Oliver Huston missed the extra point as Waunakee led 14-6 after the first quarter.
The Warriors put the game away in the second quarter by adding another 26 points. Morgan had two scoring runs, one for 61 yards, and Nelson threw two touchdown passes, both to Caden Lewis, as Waunakee took a 40-6 lead into the locker room. One of the scores was a 45-yard toss on the final play of the half.
Waunakee put up 14 more points in the third quarter, first on a 39-yard pass from Nelson to Lewis, and then Ben Meinholz sprinted 45 yards for the final score of the night.
Nelson, making his varsity debut, completed 12-of-15 passes for 197 yards with Lewis catching eight of his throws for 121 yards.
Behnke shared signal-calling duties with Casey Marron as the two combined for 11-of-22 pass completions for 111 yards and two interceptions. MG had 219 yards total offense and converted 7-of-15 third down conversions for 46.7 percent.
Some positives for the Silver Eagles came from three sophomores as running back Fabian Jackson gained 65 yards on the ground, Ty Hoier snared three passes for 53 yards and defensive back Tyler Dahlhauser led the defense with five total tackles.
Monona Grove plays its first of four home games at 7 p.m. Friday in another conference crossover tilt against Reedsburg. The Beavers defeated Oregon on Friday 20-6 by gaining 321 yards rushing. The Silver Eagles last played Reedsburg in the 2016 season opener and earned a 20-0 victory.
