Thursday, July 11
6-9 p.m., Music on the Lake series with Banana Wind, East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Tickets at https://musiconthelakemonona.com.
6 p.m., Music in the Grove, free family-friendly outdoor music performance series. Food options available from volunteer groups and local businesses. Dublin Park, Cottage Grove.
7 p.m., Back Porch Concert featuring Waunakee Big Band, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive.
Sunday, July 14
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Monday, July 15
1 p.m., Stellar STEM “Robots & Monsters, Oh My!,” for ages 8-15, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Tuesday, July 16
10-11 a.m., senior veterans group to share experiences and spend time with other veterans, Aster Assisted Living (Cottage Grove room), 139 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. For more information, call Katie Drea at 333-9306.
Thursday, July 18
6-9 p.m., pop up beer garden with live music by Evan and Tom Leahy, snacks and a variety of beer, sponsored by Monona Parks and Recreation Department, Schluter Park.
7 p.m., Back Porch Concert featuring New Horizons Band, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive. Tour the Dean House for $3 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Marketplace Dayz, sponsored by Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce.
Sunday, July 21
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Monday, July 22
1 p.m., Stellar STEM “Planetary Plop,” for ages 8-15, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Tuesday, July 23
5-7:30 p.m., Friends of the Monona Senior Center Summer Concert Series, Winnequah Park. Food carts available. Music by Carl Davick and Friends begins at 6:30 p.m. at the gazebo.
Wednesday, July 24
9:30-11 a.m., Cottage Grove Memory Café, social gathering for those with early onset dementia and their caregivers, Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 Highway AB. For individuals with dementia or other mild, cognitive impairment and their caregiver or friend, the café is a social gathering place where common interests are shared and refreshments are served in a caring, stress-free environment. Call the Alzheimer’s Association of South Central Wisconsin at 203-8500. Reservations are not needed.
Thursday, July 25
6-9 p.m., Music on the Lake series with The Lower 5th, East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Tickets at https://musiconthelakemonona.com.
6 p.m., Music in the Grove, free family-friendly outdoor music performance series. Food options available from volunteer groups and local businesses. Dublin Park, Cottage Grove.
7 p.m., Back Porch Concert featuring Middleton Jazz Band, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive. Tour the Dean House for $3 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
10-11:30 a.m., bird and nature outing, Free, naturalist-led, family friendly walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at ALNC lobby or on back deck. Call 698-0104 for more information.
Sunday, July 28
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Thursday, Aug. 1
6 p.m., Music in the Grove, free family-friendly outdoor music performance series. Food options available from volunteer groups and local businesses. Dublin Park, Cottage Grove.
7 p.m., Back Porch Concert featuring Front Porch String Band (ukuleles), Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive. Tour the Dean House for $3 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
