To the editor,
The voters of the Monona Grove School District have an opportunity to vote for two outstanding candidates in the April 7 election: Elizabeth Cook and Loreen Gage.
Elizabeth and Loreen are both experienced educators and bring the commitment and engagement found in parents of young children in our district, but also, they bring much more.
Loreen was appointed by the school board to fill a vacancy last summer after impressing us with her resume and her thoughtful and focused approach to equity and issues facing the school district. An experienced special education teacher and student advocate, she has valuable management experience and now serves as director for client services at the nonprofit Housing Initiatives. Since her appointment, she has continued to impress with her thoughtful contributions and efforts to understand the complexities of issues before the board.
Elizabeth Cook brings important experience as a school psychologist, work with state DPI and her leading role in a national nonprofit focused on complete student health. She brings exceptional passion, intelligence and energy, as well as her depth of understanding of issues related to equity and the challenges all students face. What impresses me most about Elizabeth is her understanding and commitment to systemic approaches to problem solving that rely on robust planning and implementation processes.
I support both of these exceptional candidates for the Monona Grove School Board.
Peter Sobol
Monona
