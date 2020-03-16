With the graduation of Caden Nelson, the 2018-19 Badger South Conference player of the year, Monona Grove High School basketball coach Dan Zweifel needed a point guard this season with the gumption to drive to the hoop and draw fouls. Zweifel also needed someone crafty and tall to get rebounds and score on put backs.
Six-foot-1 junior Lance Nelson and 6-foot-5 junior Connor Bracken fulfilled those needs and were two of the Silver Eagles bright shots in a season where the Silver Eagles struggled to an 8-16 overall record.
Both have been rewarded for their efforts with selection to the All-Badger South second team.
“I’m really excited for those two kids,” said Zweifel, who spoke about their talents throughout much of the season.
Nelson led the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game and averaged 4.4 rebounds and three assists. He also hit a team-high 67 percent from the free-throw line and added 38 shots from the 3-point line.
“Lance was not afraid to take tough shots and direct us on the court,” Zweifel said. “He is well respected in the conference.”
Also, gaining respect as the season continued was big man Bracken, who scored nine points per game and averaged 11.5 rebounds. Of Bracken’s 249 rebounds, 97 were on the offensive end. Zweifel said Bracken evolved into a rebound machine.
“His overall effort and hard work on the defensive end as well as on the glass separated Connor from many of his Badger Conference foes,” Zweifel said.
With Bracken and Nelson returning as seniors in 2020-21, Zweifel expects better performance from both players.
“Lance will get stronger in the off-season, and Connor will continue to improve his ability to score around the basket as those two will certainly be the leaders going into next season for Monona Grove,” Zweifel said.
It was the first time since the 2014-15 season that MG did not have a player on the all-conference first team.
Three players were unanimously selected to the first team including Stoughton senior Adam Hobson, who was named conference player of the year after leading the Vikings to a 12-2 record and the league championship. Hobson averaged 18.2 points per game and dished out 3.3 assists.
Milton sophomore Jack Campion, who led the conference with 20 points per game, was also a unanimous choice along with Monroe sophomore Carson Leuzinger, who averaged 15.2 points and posted a league-leading 4.7 assists per game.
Other first teamers included Stoughton junior Cael McGee and Watertown senior Cade Oiler.
Stoughton had the highest number of players on the conference squad with four players on first team, second team and honorable mention combined. Madison Edgewood, Fort Atkinson and Watertown each had three.
