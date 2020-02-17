Trey Loken had 17 points, and Lance Nelson and Owen Croak had 11 each, but it wasn’t enough as the Monona Grove High School boys basketball team dropped a 66-64 Badger South Conference game to host Milton on Feb. 14.
Both Loken and Croak had two of the team’s eight 3-point baskets, but MG shot poorly from the free-throw line, making just 11-of-26 attempts.
Jack Campion led the Red Hawks with 23 points, and Sam Burdette had 18 points off six 3-point shots.
It was Monona Grove’s fifth loss in a row.
The Silver Eagles play Friday, Feb. 21, at conference rival Oregon with tipoff set for 7:15 p.m. MG, which fell to 5-12 overall and 4-7 in the league, defeated the Panthers at home 51-29 on Jan. 9.
Watertown 57, MG 54
Six-foot-5 junior Connor Bracken scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half, but the Monona Grove High School boys basketball team lost to visiting Watertown 57-54 in a Feb. 11 Badger South Conference game.
The Silver Eagles hit four 3-point shots in the first half, two by Jordan Hibner and one each by Jacob Munz and Luke Tipton, to trail the Goslings 35-29 at the half. But MG couldn’t get past Watertown, which was led by Cade Oiler and Deion Nailing with 13 points each.
Nelson added 12 points for the Silver Eagles, which beat the Goslings in triple overtime 72-71 on Dec. 17 in Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.