PlayTime Productions will hold fall play auditions for an original musical production of “Ali Baba & A Few Thieves” from 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday in the lower level of the Monona Public Library.
PlayTime Productions is an educational theater experience for children in grades 3-12.
There is no audition fee. Plan to attend the entire audition time slot.
There will be about 16 performances throughout the Dane County area in November and early December. First-time auditioners are encouraged to call Renaye Leach for more information about auditions, rehearsal schedules and tuition at 437-4217.
