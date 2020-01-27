Madison Edgewood jumped ahead to a 36-17 lead and never looked back as the visiting Monona Grove High School girls basketball team fell to the Crusaders 68-54 in a Jan. 23 Badger South Conference game.
Six-foot-3 junior Sara Lazar led Edgewood with 24 points, senior Lindsey Langlois connected on four 3-point shots and had 14 points, and junior Sydney Olson had 13 points. The Silver Eagles committed 18 fouls, and the Crusaders made 14-of-21 free throws.
Junior Peighton Nelson led MG with 15 points, senior Seanna Curran had 12, and sophomore Avery Poole scored 10. The Silver Eagles made eight 3-point shots as Curran hit three and Poole hit two. Monona Grove was 7-of-12 from the free-throw line.
It was the third loss in a row for Monona Grove after a 10-2 start. The Silver Eagles are 5-3 in conference.
Monona Grove plays at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Madison La Follette. The WIAA Division 1 Lancers have won three of five games after dropping five in a row.
Senior Megan Lowery leads La Follette with 11.8 points per game and had reached double figures in seven games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.