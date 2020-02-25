By far, the majority of people who responded to this newspaper’s online poll about the fate of the San Damiano Friary want to see the property remain much as it is, and they were willing to spend tax dollars to preserve the lovely, 10-acre green space.
And I bet if you took a scientific poll of all Monona residents, the vast majority would vote the same way.
The only people who want to see condos and shops on the space are builders, real estate agents – and city officials.
Most city officials won’t say so publicly – it would be political suicide — but they’re lusting after the additional property tax revenue that development would mean for our landlocked city.
And no doubt the owners – the Norbertine Order of the Catholic Church — are lusting after the “big green” they would get from selling the land for development, although they probably won’t admit it publicly, either.
Furthermore, the city of Monona would have a hard time borrowing money to preserve the property.
The city’s current per-capita debt load is much higher than most communities. Mayor Mary O’Connor has been trying to limit borrowing because city officials want a new multimillion-dollar public safety building for the police and fire departments.
That leaves little wiggle room to borrow money to buy land for a new park.
In the Herald-Independent Feb. 13 news story on San Damiano, Rick Bernstein of the Monona Landmarks Commission mentioned the successful effort 25 years ago to save the land that is now Woodland Park from the bulldozers.
The news story said “the city stepped in, held an advisory referendum and opted to purchase the lane to prevent it from being developed …”
That’s not exactly how I remember it. Many city officials at the time wanted the land to be developed, for the property taxes.
And they weren’t very enthusiastic about adding a weedy, overgrown 37-acre park to the city’s maintenance workload.
However, the owner of the land was the Sand County Foundation, a nonprofit conservation group that called the property a “failed arboretum.”
Selling the land for development would have been a black eye for a conservation group. As I recall, that made the foundation somewhat more willing to lower the price if the city promised to keep it as parkland.
It was citizen pressure, led largely by Jon and Peggy Travers, that forced the city to conduct the advisory referendum.
(The Travers also performed much of the physical labor that transformed the “failed arboretum” into the oak savannah that exists today. Longtime Parks Commission member Pat Howell suggested the name “Woodland Park,” to honor the Woodland Native Americans who built mounds on the site.)
I’m not sure how today’s council would react to a demand for an advisory referendum on San Damiano.
Ald. Doug Wood, the “Godfather” of the council, has repeatedly pooh-poohed the idea of citizen referenda.
He and other council members have said Monona government is a republic, not a democracy, meaning that council members were elected to make decisions and public sentiment be damned.
Still, I would love to see a citizen-led effort to save San Damiano from being turned into a bunch of high-rise condominiums.
If the building could be rehabbed, might it not make a great senior center, giving the parks department leeway to take over the existing senior center in the community building? They’re already fighting for space.
Or: I once went to a wedding in a rented mansion in a public park outside of Detroit. Wouldn’t a fixed-up friary be a great place to rent out for weddings and other fancy parties?
Monona should preserve all the green space it can, especially since there’s a good chance the city of Madison will sell the Monona Golf Course to developers.
Somebody needs to step up and take the lead in saving this beautiful land, the last undeveloped lakefront.
Got something Sunny Schubert should know? Call her at 222-1604 or email sunschu16@gmail.com.
