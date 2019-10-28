In less time than it takes to make a hard-boiled egg, the Monona Grove High School boys soccer team fried Union Grove’s chances to advance to the WIAA Division 1 sectional round.
The Silver Eagles potted three goals in a three-minute span of the first half to defeat the Broncos 3-1 in the Oct. 26 regional final game.
Monona Grove will play 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Oregon in the sectional semifinal match. The Panthers defeated the Silver Eagles in the sectional round in 2017 and 2018. Oregon beat MG 1-0 in a Badger South Conference match during the regular season.
Against Union Grove, Monona Grove jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute after senior Isaac Becker kicked an open shot that Broncos goalie Mitchell Curtin couldn’t grab, ran after the ball past Curtin and pounded a shot into the net.
A minute later, senior Zach Zielke produced MG’s second score after tipping in Connor Bracken’s on-goal shot from about 30 yards.
In the 16th minute, Becker struck again on a shot off a breakaway that reached the upper portion of the net for a 3-0 lead.
After that, Union Grove had some quality opportunities to score, but MG defenders and the team’s goaltenders, Carter Kuhl and Jake Havertape, disrupted those scoring chances. Kuhl and Havertape each had four saves in the game.
Union Grove’s only goal came on a penalty kick by the team’s leading goal scorer, Logan Farrington, in the 72nd minute.
Curtin settled down after MG’s three-goal spurt in the first half and saved six shots. Curtin, who is just a sophomore, allowed fewer than two goals per game during the regular season. The Broncos ended their year with a record of 9-6-7.
It was the 16th time this season Monona Grove had allowed one goal or fewer in a game. The Silver Eagles improved to 13-3-4.
MG 10, Burlington 0
Bracken and Becker both scored three goals as the Silver Eagles took an easy win over the Demons in the WIAA regional first-round game.
Bracken tallied twice in the first 14 minutes, and Becker increased the lead to four goals with a pair in the 16th and 20th minute. Gaston Marchetti scored twice and Zielke, once, to open a 7-0 halftime lead.
Bracken and Becker completed their hat tricks with goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half.
Will Schreiner put MG into double figures with a goal in the 64th minute. Exander Rains and Bracken had two assists. Becker, Brock Drake and Zielke were also credited with helpers.
Monona Grove outshot Burlington 39-26. With the Silver Eagles dominant throughout the game, goalies Kuhl and Havertape were credited with no saves.
The Demons used three goalies who combined for 16 saves.
Burlington ended its season 5-11-3.
