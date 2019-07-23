Tristan Herber wasn’t sure how far the ball was going to travel as it left the bat, but it traveled far enough to clear the left field fence at Fireman’s Park on July 18 as the Cottage Grove Firemen took a 2-1 win over Jefferson in Home Talent Night League baseball action.
Herber, the team’s tall, lean shortstop, tagged a 2-2 pitch in the third inning with two outs and Tanner Dahlhauser standing on third base after leading off with a walk. Herber said he wasn’t certain the ball would leave the park after he made contact.
“It felt like it, but I wasn’t sure,” Herber said. “I was on the inner half, put my foot down and made the adjustment, and I just happened to put a good swing on it.”
It turned out to be Cottage Grove’s only hit of the game as the team struck out 12 times and had two bases-on-balls against Blue Devils starter Jared Vogel, a 17-year-old about to enter his senior year at Jefferson High School.
Not an ideal way to win a baseball game, but the Firemen improved their record to 5-1 in the night league’s eastern section with two games remaining. The team won their first four before losing July 12 to Cambridge. Manager Pat Hawker said it’s good to be in the driver’s seat for a postseason berth, but the team needs to improve offensively.
“We got lucky today. We’ll take it,” Hawker said. “We have to do a lot better with the sticks and get a lot more than one hit.”
Cottage Grove left-handed starting pitcher Derrick Rice allowed five Blue Devil hits with four strikeouts and walk in 4.2 innings. Two costly infield errors opened the door to Jefferson’s only run in the fourth inning.
Rice struck out the first hitter in the fifth, but another infield error and an infield single put Jefferson runners on first and second. Rice got the second out of the inning but removed himself out of the game due to dehydration in the hot, humid conditions.
Mitch Kelsey, who relieved Rice and recorded the final out of the inning, said he felt some pressure entering the game at that point.
“Guys were on first and second and the top of the order was up,” Kelsey said. “It wasn’t an ideal situation, but we got out of it.”
The Blue Devils put runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh innings, but Kelsey, relying mainly on his fast ball, fought back Jefferson to secure the win. He had three strikeouts, including two for the final outs of the seventh.
The Firemen host Albion tonight at Fireman’s Park with the first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. Cottage Grove plays at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday in a game that could decide the seeding for the night league playoffs.
The Fireman are a half-game ahead of the Generals for first place. Fort Atkinson’s July 18 game at Waterloo was cancelled.
Monona/McFarland game called off
The July 18 night league game between the Monona/McFarland co-op and Belleville at Ahuska Park was cancelled.
Monona/McFarland has one scheduled night game remaining tonight at Evansville with the first pitch at 7:30 p.m. The co-op has a record of 1-4 after winning its first game July 11 against Verona.
