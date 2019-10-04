The Monona Fire Department will host an open house from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the fire station, 5211 Schluter Road.
Free hot dogs, refreshments and cake will be available.
Enter for a chance to win a free fire truck ride to school (local schools only).
Tour the fire station, check out the fire engines and learn about fire prevention.
The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is, “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape.”
Visit firepreventionweek.org for more information.
