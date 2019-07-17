Additional state aid dollars will mean a lower levy for taxpayers in the Monona Grove School District.
Superintendent Dan Olson said the July 1 state equalization aid estimate is about $460,000 more than anticipated. The announcement was made at the July 10 meeting of the Monona Grove School Board.
“The estimate we received on July 1 is for an increase of about 5.45 percent in state aid,” Olson said. “This is an estimate. That will change, hopefully not substantially, but we’ll get the actual numbers not until the beginning of October.”
The aid estimate is $14.06 million, which is an increase of $726,890 from the amount the district received in 2018-2019.
The 2019-2020 preliminary budget, which was approved by the school board June 12, projected state equalization aid to be $13.6 million.
“This is a good number,” Olson said. “If we get that sort of an increase or anywhere close to it, it does not give us any more revenue. What is does basically do is provide tax relief. Certainly following a referendum, any kind of additional aid to help offset property taxes is certainly welcome.”
The increase in equalization aid does not increase the district’s ability to increase its budget; rather, it decreases the amount that is funded by local property taxes.
The aid total, which will not be finalized until October, could increase or decrease at that time. State equalization aid is general financial assistance to public school districts for use in funding a broad range of operational expenditures.
In another budget item, the state budget signed by Gov. Tony Evers increased the per pupil aid from $679 to $742. This represents an increase in revenue of about $198,576 for the MG School District.
“That is an actual revenue increase. In a $40 million budget, $200,000 – it certainly is a lot of money – but there are a lot of other areas are really in fluctuation,” Olson said. “Certainly a key piece with the revenue limit is our third Friday count for enrollment. A fluctuation of five or 10 students cane have a pretty dramatic impact as well.”
