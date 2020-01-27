An addition to the cafeteria at Glacial Drumlin School was approved by the Cottage Grove Village Board on Monday, Jan. 20, with school district officials clarifying the size of the project after inquires by The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle.
When the project was approved by the village plan commission the week before, it was noted the addition was 1,500 square feet.
“This addition is 2,400 square feet,” Maclain Schramm of Eppstein Uhen Architects told the village board. “The 1,500 square feet is the expansion of the cafeteria square foot in itself. The other square footage would be two serving lines and a vestibule.”
A larger cafeteria and two more serving lines – along with the fifth graders eventually moving to the new elementary school – will allow for fewer lunch periods and more time for students to eat their lunches.
Jerrod Rossing, business manager for the district, said officials are also looking at other models to improve efficiencies. Now, each grade eats separately, but Rossing said that could change.
Katy Byrnes Kaiser, communication director for the district, said the estimate for the project is $1.4 million, to be paid for from the $57 million referendum approved in 2018. Construction is expected to begin in May.
While initial information put forth by the district indicated $1 million for the GDS cafeteria, renovations to classrooms to accommodate a fitness classroom and perform maintenance and repairs, including the HVAC system, she noted the costs were based on industry estimates at the time, not designed plans.
“When we publicized information about the projects … we only listed the top priorities within what the FAC (facilities advisory committee) had prioritized,” Byrnes Kaiser said. “As bids are received and interest savings are determined, we will continue to prioritize and reprioritize. Part of how we make those decisions includes determining the impact on students. The GDS cafeteria renovation will have a significant impact on student experience on a daily basis and, therefore, was high on the priority list not only for district leadership but for families and community members as well.”
The fitness room has been sent out as an alternate bid.
“It is designed and ready to go if it is determined that we have the funds available to do it at the price vendors provide once other priorities are met,” she said. “While the (existing) fitness room is not ideal, we are still able to offer a safe and appropriate curriculum to students using the room as is.
“The fitness room is still high on our list, but fixing the cafeteria the right way was determined to be a higher priority than what would still have been a Band-Aid (to remove the stage for a serving line and some additional seating, as was the original plan).”
Byrnes Kaiser said it’s unknown which other projects might yet be trimmed or eliminated, because final construction and renovation costs haven’t been determined yet.
Finally, because GDS is already a production kitchen, the addition of two more serving lines will mean only serving staff and cashiers will be needed, not food preparation staff.
“These are part-time positions, and so we’re looking at an increase of about $60,000-$65,000 a year,” Byrnes Kaiser said. “School nutrition has its own account that can only be spent on school nutrition needs. We expect to be able to pay for additional staff between the current school nutrition budget and anticipated increase in participation in the lunch program when the renovation is complete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.