The Silver Eagles scored first but couldn’t hang on to its lead as the Monona Grove High School boys soccer team played WIAA Division 1 Middleton to a 1-1 tie Sept. 5.
Connor Bracken tallied MG’s goal in the 18th minute off an assist from Exander Rains.
Middleton’s Ezra Joseph tied the game with an unassisted tally in the 34th minute.
Neither team scored after that.
Silver Eagles goalkeeper Carter Kuhl made six saves, and the Cardinals netminder Nick Hinz stopped seven shots.
Monona Grove competes in a soccer invitational at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s games begin at 3 p.m., and the action begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
