It wasn’t a victory or a top five finish, but it was enough to get the Monona Grove High School girls swimming team into one event at the Saturday, Nov. 16, WIAA Division 1 state tournament at the UW-Madison Natatorium.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Mary O’Malley, Liv Seymour, Morgan Heilman and Brianna Back finished seventh at the Beloit Memorial sectional with a time of 1:41.93. The Silver Eagles will compete in lane eight in the first heat of the event at the state meet.
While MG will only participate in one event at state, the young team – participating its first year in Division 1 – no doubt received a good education on what it will take to finish higher in the standings.
In other swims, the Silver Eagles 200-medley relay foursome of Heilman, Hanna Doll, O’Malley and Back ended in 10th place, Back was 13th in the 200-freestyle, Heilman took 16th in the 200-individual medley relay, and O’Malley nabbed 17th in the 50-freestyle.
O’Malley also had a team-best 16th place in the 100-butterfly, Back was 13th in the 100-freestyle, Heilman had a 14th-place finish in the 100-backstroke, and Emma Lippiatt took 11th in the 100-breaststroke.
The 400-freestyle relay, the Silver Eagles team of Jenna Russell, Seymour, Lippiat and Sarah Townsend raced to a 13th-place finish.
Monona Grove ended 10th in team points with 66. Sun Prairie took first with 377.5, Middleton was second with 308, Madison Memorial grabbed third with 307 and Madison West was fourth with 300.5,
