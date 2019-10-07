A 56-year-old Madison man was arrested for his 10th operating while intoxicated charge early Monday, Oct. 7.
A Dane County deputy made a traffic stop on Milwaukee Street near Corporate Drive in the Town of Blooming Grove at about 12:28 a.m., at which time Charles H. Owens was arrested.
A warrant was obtained to secure a blood sample at a local hospital.
Owens was booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge and a parole violation. He was also cited for operating after revocation and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
