“Wisconsin’s Wild and Native Herbs” is the theme of the 37th annual Heherb fairof the Madison Herb Society. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Nov. 2, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. The fair features speakers, information and an herbal marketplace. Admission is free.
“There is such an interest in eating local foods, and that includes herbs,” said Sheila Leary, president of the Madison Herb Society. “Our three speakers will introduce the wild and native herbs of Wisconsin that you can grow or forage and herbal flavors from the Ho-Chunk culinary tradition, as well as how to use herbs to prevent tick bites and aid treatment of Lyme disease.”
Scheduled talks at the Fair are:
– 9:30 a.m. Linda Conroy Meet the Wild and Native Herbs of WisconsinJoin forager and herbalist Linda Conroy of Moonwise Herbs for this inspiring overview of useful plants found in the fields and forests of Wisconsin. She will present medicinal, edible and utilitarian applications, while sharing tips for sustainable foraging.
– 11:30 a.m. Elena Terry Native Herbs in Ho-Chunk Food TraditionsChef Elena Terry of Wild Bearies Catering draws on Ho-Chunk food traditions and her culinary training to demonstrate uses of our native herbs, such as juniper berries, sage, wintergreen and sumac.
– 1:30 p.m. Jean Schneider Medicinal Herbs and Lyme DiseaseHerbalist Jean Schneider of Nativa Medica will discuss how to prevent and treat tick bites as well as how to use local herbs as tinctures and teas to recover from an infection. Most of these herbs can be used along with treatments prescribed by your doctor. Handout with medicinal herb information will be provided.
Interested visitors are invited to become members of the Madison Herb Society at the Fair. More information about the Fair and the Society is at www.madisonherbsociety.org.
