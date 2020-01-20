“Mary Poppins” is the spring play to be performed by Monona Grove High School students in April.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16; 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 17; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19.
Tickets are $8 for students and senior citizens, and $12 for adults.
Visit http://seatyourself.biz/mghs to buy tickets.
