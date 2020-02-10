Monona city officials are rolling out a new policy for those who would like to honor friends or family with the planting of trees on city-owned property.
“The goal of this new policy is to support the community to actively participate in increasing the quantity and quality of the city’s urban forest with native species,” City Administrator Bryan Gadow said.
Residents and business owners are welcome to donate funds for the purchase of native trees in honor of friends, family or other individuals. Donations will be retained in a dedicated fund city staff will use to purchase trees from local nurseries for planting within the city’s park system and city-owned rights-of-way.
The donor may provide their preference for a park, right-of-way location or other public property, which staff will consider; however, that preference is not guaranteed. As part of this policy, markers or plaques are not allowed to be placed by the tree; however, the city will host a presentation at the tree location with the donor at their request.
The cost of an individual tree will be based on current pricing from local nurseries, and may vary due to species, size and time of purchase. A typical tree costs about $250.
Contributions may be tax-deductible.
The city will accept tree donation requests year-round, but trees will only be planted in the spring or fall to give the trees the best chance to survive.
For more information, visit www.mymonona.com/TreeDonation, or to coordinate a donation, contact Gadow at 222-2525 or bgadow@ci.monona.wi.us.
