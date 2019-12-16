Norm Flynn, a Monona Grove High School debate coach and speech teacher from 1967-70, was recently presented with a lifetime achievement award from the Wisconsin Realtors Association, honoring his 50 years of leadership and service to the real estate profession.
He served as president of the Madison Board of Realtors in 1977, the Wisconsin Realtors Association in 1983 and the National Association of Realtors in 1990.
In 2003, he was elected to the Hall of Leaders by the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers and was named one of the 25 most influential people in real estate by the National Association of Realtors.
As chairman and CEO of the International Real Property Foundation, Flynn spent the last 25 years working in the former Soviet Union, Africa, India and other countries to develop a real estate industry that adheres to professional standards a code of ethics in emerging markets.
He and his wife, Susan, have been Monona residents since 1967.
