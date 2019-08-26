Aldo Leopold Nature Center will host its annual fundraising gala and harvest celebration, Pipers in the Prairie, from 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Light up the night sky in support of children’s environmental education at the nature center.
Enjoy an evening of Celtic music and dance, pipers in the prairie and drummers on the drumlin, prairie drama, a silent auction, a hearty buffet and the bonfire that will light up the night sky.
The cost is $75 for adults, $25 for children 5-17 and free for children 4 and younger. Register online at aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org.
The online silent auction opens Thursday, Sept. 5; bid online at www.32auctions.com/pipers2019.
Register for Pipers in the Prairie to ensure ability to bid on items at the event.
Contact Cara Erickson at alnc@aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org or 221-0404 with questions.
The nature center is located at 330 Femrite Drive, Monona.
