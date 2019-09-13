Head coach John Willauer moved No. 2 doubles player Cassie Antonson to No. 1 doubles with Eva Khamphouy, and the Monona Grove High School girls tennis team still won all three doubles flights in a 7-0 Badger South Conference triumph at Fort Atkinson Thursday, Sept. 12.
Antonson and Khamphouy easily beat Ester Jones and Brynn Torrenga of the Blackhawks 6-0, 6-3, and the No. 2 doubles team of Colleen Ross and Paige Hanson also came up 6-0, 6-4 winners over Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate. MG’s Maggie Davis and Mary Clark also won at No. 3 doubles 6-3, 6-2 over Sarah Holzi and Sierra Jelinek.
The Silver Eagles singles flights also had easy victories, with No. 1 Hailey Munz upending Klaire Trieloff 6-0, 6-0 and No. Jewel Lindwall knocking off Olivia Granec 6-0, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Maelia Dzedzic defeated Fort Atkinson’s Megan Baker 6-0, 6-0, and Payton Lee won the No. 4 contest over Lauren Lemke 6-0, 6-0.
MG 6, Monroe 1
Monona Grove’s four singles flights won their matches by an aggregate 48-1 as the Silver Eagles took a 6-1 conference match over Monroe Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Munz, Dziedzic and Lee all beat their opponents 6-0, 6-0, while Lindwall won her match 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, No. 2 Antonson and Hanson beat Monroe’s Kerstin Miller and Kylie Miller in two sets, 6-4, 6-0, and No. 3 Clark and Davis defeated Ava Petitjean and Sadie Conway 6-1, 6-4. The Silver Eagles lone setback came at No. 1 doubles where Ross and Khamphouy fell to Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud 7-6, 6-2.
