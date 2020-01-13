Wisconsin winters can be rough, but Saturday mornings can be a welcome respite.
Running each Saturday through April 4, 2020, the Dane County Farmers’ Market will host its weekly late winter market from 8 a.m. to noon at the recently renovated Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, Madison. The market is directly behind Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
Patrons will find many of their favorite Dane County Farmers’ Market members, as well as a full array of Wisconsin fruits and vegetables, cheeses, honey and maple syrups, meats, bakery items and many specialty items.
Visit https://dcfm.org/markets/late-winter-market for directions, information on parking, accessibility and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.