The annual fall book fair will be held during parent-teacher conferences later this month at Taylor Prairie School.
The fair will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and Monday, Oct. 28, in the school library. Buyers can purchase books for themselves and use the teacher wish list bins to buy and donate books for use in classrooms.
All proceeds benefit the library, as staff uses the funds to purchase books, apps, furniture and other items.
