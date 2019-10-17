The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss construction planned at the West Broadway/South Towne bridge over Highway 12/18 in Madison.
The meeting is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Badger Rock Middle School, 501 E. Badger Road, Madison. The meeting will familiarize residents and businesses with the purpose and need for the project and provide specifics on traffic impacts during construction. Work is scheduled to begin April 2020.
The project will replace the bridge approaches and deck, and install new sidewalks, lighting and signals. Turn movements will be restricted at the West Broadway/South Towne interchange during construction. Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting.
For more information contact project manager Greg Brecka at 245-2671 or Gregory.brecka@dot.wi.gov. The project website can be viewed under Southwest Projects and Studies at www.wisconsindot.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.