To the editor,
We have known Chris Henderson and his family since they became our Monona neighbors over three years ago. We enthusiastically support Chris for Monona City Council.
Chris was born and raised in Monona with many fond memories of enjoying our lakes and parks and schools. He and his family returned wanting to raise their family with the same neighborly small town feel Monona is so proud of.
Chris has spent his career in business and will bring a common-sense perspective to the city council. He is a numbers guy. We like that. Further, we support his priorities to economically revitalize West Broadway and Monona Drive and to support a new public safety building for our police, EMS and fire departments.
Chris has been active in the community, including serving on the Clean Lakes Alliance Board and a Patriots youth hockey coach. We believe he will bring this same energy and passion to the Monona City Council.
Please join us in voting for Chris Henderson on April 7.
Dr. Tim and Karen Turino
Monona
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.