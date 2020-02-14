The Monona Grove School Board on Wednesday, Feb. 12, agreed to ask the WIAA to approve of MG’s involvement in a co-op wrestling team and a co-op girls hockey team.
The boys and girls wrestling co-op with McFarland High School would continue for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
The Icebergs girls hockey application was technically a new request, because there will be two new schools added to the mix.
Lodi and Parkview school districts will join the co-op team in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Districts currently in the co-op are Stoughton, Oregon, MG, McFarland, Evansville and Deerfield.
Lodi and Parkview district expect to have one girl each on the team in 2020+21.
