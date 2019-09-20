The Monona Grove High School football team fell to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the Badger South Conference after a 28-16 loss at Watertown on Friday Sept. 20. The Silver Eagles take on Madison Edgewood at Breese Stevens Field in Madison next Friday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Monona Grove has not lost four games in a regular season since 2007 when the team lost its first four but rallied to win three in a row against McFarland, Oregon and Stoughton. MG lost to Madison Edgewood, beat Monroe but fell to Waunakee to end the season with a record of 4-6.
