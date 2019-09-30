A fake call from the Cottage Grove Police Department lured a man into losing more than $7,000 to a scam artist, local police said.
Cottage Grove Police Lt. Matt Wagner said it was the first time a local resident was scammed in this way, where the caller ID shows the Cottage Grove Police Department calling and the scammers use names of officers.
Wagner said phone scams like this often target the elderly, but in this case, the victim as in his 40s.
Wagner reminds residents no law enforcement agency will ever ask for money over the phone.
Like with other scams, the scammers are likely overseas, making the cases hard to prosecute. If you get a call and believe it’s a scam, hang up immediately and call police.
