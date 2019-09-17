Junior Peighton Nelson, who has been burning up cross country courses all over the area since she was a freshman, pulled off another great finish for the Monona Grove High School girls cross country team at the Saturday, Sept. 14, Madison West Invitational at Lake Farm Park on Madison’s south side.
But she also had a few other teammates come up with respectable finishes on the 5,000-meter course.
Nelson ended up in fifth place, junior Teal Coil-Otto was sixth, freshman Madeline Hogan was 10th and sophomore Allison Yundt 11th as the Silver Eagles finished in second place behind traditional powerhouse Madison West.
Monona Grove ended with 53 team points, 32 higher than the Regents, who had six runners finish in the top nine.
Nelson clocked in with a time of 20:35.48 with Coil-Otto right behind her with a time of 20.37.40. Hogan’s time was 21:03.46, and Yundt followed her across the line in 21:09.02.
Junior Acacia Holmquist ended up 21st with a time of 21:53.02, senior Megan Hoberg was 22nd in 21:55.39, and Vanessa Thomas had a 24th-place finish in 22:11.02.
Madison West sophomore Genevieve Nashold won the race in 18:40.51, her teammate senior Kristina Rohrer was second in 19:42.93, and sophomore Cecily Greblo took third for the Regents in 19:44.82.
The Monona Grove boys team also turned in a good showing with a third-place finish as once again, Madison West took first followed by Verona.
Junior Ayden Gnewuch took 13th place, the best finish for MG, in a time of 17:22.88. Junior Jake Giftos, sophomore Jacob Anderson and junior Eli Traeder were 15th, 16th and 17th, respectively, as Giftos and Anderson had identical times of 17:23.34, and Traeder was close behind in 17:28.34.
The Silver Eagles fifth runner was Ethan Frydenlund who took 25th in 17:55.94. Nicholas Haberli ended up 27th in 17:58.79, and Jonathan Schlaefer checked in 41st in 18:44.09.
Monona Grove ended with 86 team points. The victorious Regents had 43 and the Wildcats ended with 51.
Julian Gray of Madison West won the race with a time of 16:24.66 with Leo Richardson of Madison Edgewood taking runner-up in 16:29.59.
Monona Grove competes Thursday, Sept. 26, at an invitational in Westfield with the first race scheduled for 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.