Cottage Grove police arrested a man in the early hours of Monday, Jan. 27, and charged with him with a seventh operating while intoxicated.
Kerry Pugh, of Madison, was stopped after allegedly speeding at about 1 a.m. on Main Street in Cottage Grove
He failed field sobriety tests, and a search warrant was executed to draw blood for testing purposes. Preliminary breath tests revealed a blood alcohol content well above limits in Wisconsin, police said.
Pugh was transported to the Dane County Jail where he was booked. Wisconsin has a minimum mandatory three-year prison sentence for seventh offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
