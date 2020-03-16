To the editor,
Although he is a few years older than me, I’ve known Chris Henderson since grade school. Since that time, I’ve always looked up to him as a person, student, professional and father.
He was a leader in school, on our hockey team, in college, grad school and in life. Chris is passionate about and highly effective in every organization he participates. He has served on the board of the Henry Vilas Zoological Society, the Clean Lake Alliance and is involved in other organizations.
It is common for people to move away from the city where they grew up. Like myself, Chris moved back to the place we all hold dear to hearts, Monona. I’m excited for Chris to use his talents to better our wonderful community.
As a Monona resident, Monona Grove High School teacher and coach, I strongly endorse Chris Henderson for the election on April 7.
Ron Hull
Monona
