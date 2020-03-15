Public Health Madison & Dane County announced the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including new school closing information and limiting mass gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.
All schools in Dane County are closed effectively immediately and will remain closed through Sunday, April 5, at the earliest.
Free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be provided to every Monona Grove School District student who wants or needs it beginning Monday, March 16.
Medications students anticipate needing must be picked up by 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
Technology (iPads and Chromebooks for all K-12 students) and personal items can be picked up from schools from 3-7 p.m. Monday, March 16; from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17; and from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
From March 23-27, virtual learning opportunities may be offered. Spring break will be held from March 30 through April 3 as planned, and schools will tentatively reopen Monday, April 6.
Both Monona and Cottage Grove staff and volunteers have organized food drives and donations.
For Monona families who need food, toiletries, baby supplies (formula, diapers, wipes, etc.) send an email, send a text message or call Lead Kutschke (school social worker) and know that requests will be kept confidential. She can be reached at leah.kutschke@mgschools.net or 616-9804.
To donate to this drive, drop off items from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 16, or Tuesday, March 17.
Other donations can be made to the River Food Pantry. Call 442-8815 first.
Cottage Grove families who need food, toiletries, baby supplies (formula, diapers, wipes, etc.) should send an email to Kelsy Dieckhoff, Missy Thorson or Kendra Atkinson and know that requests will be kept confidential. The can be reched at kelsy.dieckhoff@mgschools.net, melissa.thorson@mgschools.net or kendra.atkinson@mgschools.net.
Donations can be made to the Cottage Grove Food Pantry. Call 839-4288.
“These are unprecedented events, and we are managing as best we can to serve our students, families and staff,” Superintendent Dan Olson said. “We understand, appreciate and respect that families are making many of these same decisions about their own lives; as parents ourselves and as your friends and neighbors, we are deeply aware of the effects of our decisions. We acknowledge that these decisions have very real consequences for you and may limit the options available to you.
“There are no perfect options in this situation, and we are both profoundly grateful for the support and patience so many of you have already shared with us and genuinely concerned about the predicaments many of our families will face as a result of this decision.”
Effective immediately and until further notice, the district is canceling or postponing all events and activities.
In Monona, the Monona Community Center is closed, effective immediately. This includes:
– Monona Senior Center. All senior center programs and services are cancelled through April 6. This includes AARP tax clincs.
– All Parks & Recreation programs and classes are cancelled until further notice.
– The Monona Afterschool Program is closed, effective immediately.
– All scheduled meetings, groups or reservations at the Monona Community Center are cancelled until further notice.
– Monona Library will close at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15. This includes all programs, events and meeting room reservations.
Monona police and fire services will continue to operate normally.
As of now, Monona City Hall remains open. Residents are encouraged to conduct city business by phone or email.
Voters are encouraged to vote absentee ballot.
