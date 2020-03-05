Oregon ended its regular season winning only seven of its last nine games including a 50-38 win over Monona Grove on Feb. 21. The Silver Eagles were also slumping with eight wins in their last 10 regular season games.
Something had to give when the teams met in the WIAA Division 2 regional game Tuesday, March 3, at Monona Grove, and luckily, everything fell into place for the Silver Eagles. Junior Lance Nelson scored a game-high 23 points and MG hit 19-of-27 free throws to eliminate the Panthers 60-51.
Nelson scored eight points less than four minutes into the game to give MG an 11-4 lead. A three by senior Jacob Munz and jump shots by Nelson and Jordan HIbner increased the lead to 20-11 with 6:20 in the half. Junior Kevin Nett came off the bench to score his only hoop of the night to give MG a 24-14 lead before the team settled in at halftime with a 24-16 advantage.
The second half belonged to senior Trey Loken as his jump shot and two free throws put the Silver Eagles ahead 35-22 with 14 minutes to go. Loken would go on to score 13 second-half points as MG kept its lead in double figures. Oregon got within five at 56-51 with a minute remaining, but two free throws by both Loken and Hibner ended any bid for a comeback.
Nelson hit 7-of-8 shots from the field and made 5-of-7 free throws to lead the offense. Hibner and Loken both added 13, and junior Connor Bracken was strong under the hoop with seven points, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.
Erik Victorson led Oregon with 15 points including three of the team’s six 3-pointers. Adam Yates and Ryne Panzer both had 13.
Monona Grove committed only six fouls, and just one in the second half as Oregon made 5-of-8 free throws.
