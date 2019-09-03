Junior Brianna Back won two events but the Monona Grove High School girls swimming team fell to Monroe/New Glaurs 103-65 on Aug. 27 at the Monroe YMCA.
Back won the 200-meter freestyle in 2:19.18 and the 100-freestyle in 1:03.21.
MG managed only two other wins in the 11 events: freshman Morgan Heilman won the 100-backstroke in 1:09.95, and the 200-freestyle relay team of Heilman, Mary O’Malley, Liv Seymour and Back took victory with a time of 1:59.35. Second-place finishers included Heilman in the 200 individual medley, O’Malley in the 50-freestyle and the 400-freestyle relay team of Seymour, Sarah Townsend, Gabby Holler and Back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.