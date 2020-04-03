Heather Driscoll announces her candidacy for the open 76th State Assembly District Seat following Rep. Chris Taylor’s announcement not to run for re-election.
“As a Democrat, I’m running to represent my amazingly diverse community and continue my work fighting for a more just society," she said. "In the Assembly, I will continue to fight every day for those who worry about our climate and the water around us, of having adequate medical coverage if they get sick, of being discriminated against, and those who are in fear of gun violence and sexual assault. Now more than ever, health care coverage for everyone is essential, and I will work tirelessly to ensure everyone has access to quality and affordable care.”
Driscoll has the support of elected officials on the Madison Common Council, Madison School Board and Dane County Board including Alder Syed Abbas and former Common Council President Denise DeMarb; school board President Gloria Reyes and school board members Ali Muldrow, Savion Castro, and Ananda Mirilli; and Dane County Supervisors Tanya Buckingham and Kristen Audet.
Syed Abbas, who represents Council District 12, which includes part of the 76th Assembly District, will serve as her campaign treasurer.
Driscoll served in the Peace Corps running programs on environmental education and female empowerment in Romania. She was awarded a 2020 Everytown for Gun Safety Survivor Fellowship and was Madison legislative lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety in America. She was appointed to the Sustainable Madison Committee, served on Madison’s Beyond Coal campaign, and chairs the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara (SASY) board’s environmental committee. She also co-chairs SASY’s equity and inclusion committee and is a member of Freedom Inc’s Safe Schools Coalition.
Heather lives in the Atwood neighborhood with her husband and two small children.
