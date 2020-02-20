Are you interested in inspiring young minds through the creation of media that entertains, educates and engages the Monona community and the Monona Grove School District? If so, you still have a little time to apply for the media production manager position with Monona Community Media.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, March 1, for the post previously held by Justin Janness.
“Justin took a job in New York, doing a lot of live streaming and other stuff, a lot of corporate stuff,” said Will Nimmow, director of Monona Community Media.
The position held by Janness was assistant media coordinator, but it was tweaked to add management duties, Nimmow said.
“The position will be a little different with the manager title added,” he said. “He or she will have more management duties with the students and manage the equipment at the high school. They’ll also have responsibilities at the radio station.”
Nimmow and the media production manager are city of Monona employees, but the Monona Grove School District does provide some funds, as the two are advisers for the AV club, coordinate the high school morning announcement broadcasts and work with students to record and broadcast school functions such as school board meetings, sporting events, music and drama performances, and other events.
The position’s salary will be $40,000 per year.
“We need to keep moving forward, improving the communication process for the city, sharing more information with the community, helping with social media and other things,” Nimmow said.
In the next budget cycle, Nimmow would like to explore hiring a part-time person to manage the day-to-day operations at the city radio station, WVMO, 98.7 FM. Currently, volunteers handle all the programming and the daily duties.
“I don’t want to burn them (the volunteers) out,” he said. “They should be able to do the fun stuff, and we can do the day-to-day requirements.”
Nimmow, who has been with the city since 2014, said he’d also like to step up his outreach capabilities, including improving program offerings and sponsorships.
“Our funds come from the franchise fee for cable TV, and that trend has been declining,” he said. “Who know how long that will last?”
For now, though, Nimmow is looking forward to bringing a new person on board, hopefully by the middle of April.
“I’m excited to see what we can do for the city, the school district and the community,” he said.
