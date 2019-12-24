Jim Spaulding takes everything one day at a time, so when the 25th anniversary of his businesses – Papa Jimmy’s – arrived Sunday, Dec. 22, it almost seemed surreal.
Gone are the days of taking orders by hand. Cottage Grove’s population has grown from about 2,000 in 1994 to 7,000 today. And all three of his children work at the store.
“I like the interaction with customers,” Spaulding said. “I like a sense of serving a good product, having people give you positive feedback. That’s always something you look forward to.”
Over the past 25 years, Spaulding has served plenty of good products, and the pizza business has been honored with several Best of Cottage Grove awards.
When he first opened at the Clock Tower building at West Cottage Grove Road and Southing Grange, Spaulding wanted to keep it simple and just serve pizza. Just before he opened, he decided to go along with a suggestion and serve sub sandwiches, too.
Within a year, he added Chocolate Shoppe ice cream, after company officials approached him. The ice cream case was smaller than today and tucked behind the counter. Only when the business moved down the road to West Cottage Grove and Ollie Street three years later and the display case was where customers could see it did the sales take off.
Pasta was later added, specialty pizzas came and went, fried foods were added to the menu, and gluten-free pizza crusts remain while gluten-free pasta didn’t last.
After another 12 years, the business moved to its current location at 224 W. Cottage Grove Road. That was July 22, 2010. Beer and wine sales were added.
The current site is a former car wash.
“For a few years toward the end there (at the second location), I was kind of looking around for a place,” Spaulding said.
He wanted to buy some land and build. Developers were buying chunks of land and Spaulding tried to work with them but couldn’t reach a deal, so he bought the car wash site.
“The business at that point took a fairly big jump in the sense that I started getting more dine-in business,” Spaulding said. “We still do a lot of carryout and delivery, but dining in is about half the business.”
Spaulding was born and raised in Monona. After high school, he spent four years in the U.S. Air Force and another six years in the Air National Guard. While in the Guard, he attended culinary classes at Madison Area Technical College.
His start in the pizza business began as a driver for Rocky Rococo, followed by an 18-month break before returning to work for Pizza Hut, working his way up from driver to manager.
“At that point, I figured if I was going to keep working those crazy hours, maybe I’d try it on my own,” he said.
He and his wife, Pam, have three children. Jaryd, the oldest, is the store manager. Payton “PJ” and Jayda also help. PJ was born Dec. 22, 2001, the seventh anniversary of the store’s opening.
Lavonne Mancheski is the day manager and has been with the business for 18 years.
Over the years, dozens of teenagers – and adults – have found jobs at Papa Jimmy’s.
“I started to try to count once, but it was too overwhelming,” Spaulding said. “It’s probably around 200 people.”
“There’s definitely been more turnover lately,” added Jaryd Spaulding.
“There’s different challenges along the way as far as help, always, but I think the biggest challenge for sure is help nowadays,” Jim Spaulding said. “Obviously, I’m very fortunate to have Jaryd. He’s grown into a manager at this point. And obviously having Lavonne to open up, because she’s an early bird.”
“You have your own kids, and they all work here,” Pam Spaulding said.
Jaryd Spaulding started washing dishes one day a week at the business when he was 13.
“Trying to look at it from my dad’s perspective, I think it’s kind of cool to literally start from the very beginning, going from doing dishes to pizza making, to being able to make subs, to be able to drive, to be able to manage,” Jaryd Spaulding said. “I think it’s a cool perspective for me to be able to tell him things that other managers might not bring up to him because they’re not his son.”
What does the future hold?
“I try not to think too far ahead,” Jim Spaulding said.
For now, he’ll just think about the next slice of a Belly Buster pizza.
