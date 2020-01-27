Sophomore Jonah Elfers won two events, and the Monona Grove High School boys swimming team earned second- and third-place finishes in five events, but it wasn’t enough to take down visiting Madison Edgewood, which won a 93-75 decision in a Badger South Conference dual meet.
Elfers won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.30 and also took the 100-freestyle in 51.40.
Sophomore Cameron Tejeda also earned victory in the 100-backstroke in 54.76.
While the Silver Eagles couldn’t come up with other wins, it kept the dual close with a number of second- and third-place finishes.
The 200-freestyle relay team of sophomore Eli Kuzma, junior Alex Nelson, sophomore Jacob Townsend and junior Eli Scott took runner-up with a time of 1:40.78, six seconds slower than the Cruasders’ winning foursome.
MG pulled out a two-three showing in the 200-medley relay as Tejeda, junior John McAllister, sophomore Caleb Jondle and Elfers took second in 1:47.43, about four seconds behind Edgewood.
The 400-freestyle relay also had MG taking second- and third-places as the No. 2 quartet of Tejeda, McAllister, Jondle and Elfers had a time of 3:27.40, only .04 seconds short of the Crusaders. MG’s B team in the 400-relay of Kuzma, junior Ben Knoeck, Nelson and Scott took third.
In the 200-individual medley, McAllister was second and Kuzma third, Tejeda and McAllister took second and third, respectively in the 100-butterfly, and Jondle and Knoeck placed second and third, respectively, in the 500-freestyle.
The Silver Eagles compete Saturday, Feb. 1, in an invitational at Plymouth High School. The first race is scheduled for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.