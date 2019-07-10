Don’t limit
club membership by gender
To the editor,
Last month, Monona’s Ladies Improvement Society did our annual planting of the gazebo, and we wish to extend our thanks to all who planted and brought flowers. A special thanks to Nancy Kugle who organized and picked up the plants and a special thank you to Dennis Kugle who not only trimmed the tree and bushes, dug holes, used his trimmer and edger, picked up brush and was such a pleasant guy to have around. Anytime Dennis would like to become an honorary member of LIS, we would be proud to have him join our group. Unlike some other service clubs who limit their membership to gender. You know who you are.
M.A, Lichtfeld
Monona LIS member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.