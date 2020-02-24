An elderly Monona man was distracted by a man claiming to be a utility worker while a second suspect allegedly pried open a safe and stole money from the resident, according to the Monona Police Department.
Police said that at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, two white men in a pickup truck pulled up to a residence in the 6200 block of Winnequah Road. One of the men made contact with an elderly male resident and claimed they were from an energy company and needed to check the electrical panel of the residence.
This male did not provide identification to the resident.
One of the men remained in the driver seat of the pickup truck while the other male checked the electrical panel in the basement. The man in contact with the resident accompanied the homeowner outside to the backyard of the residence claiming to have been making exterior electrical examinations.
The resident told police he observed this male to have had a headphone in his ear, which he later believed was used to signal contact with the subject who was in the pickup truck while they were at the rear exterior of the residence. The resident said the two men left without performing electrical maintenance on his property.
The resident later discovered a safe pried open in his basement via forced entry and $80 cash taken from his kitchen area.
There is no further description of the pickup truck other than the tailgate was left open. The white male who made contact with the resident was approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, had black hair and scruffy facial hair while wearing glasses, blue jeans and a gray jacket. There is no description of the man who remained in the truck.
Residents who might have surveillance footage that could help identify the two men are asked to call the police department at 222-.463.
Police advise residents to be wary of anyone going door to door in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.