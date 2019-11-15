Wisconsin Bank & Trust announces that Joshua Murphy has joined the organization as a commercial banker, vice president.
Murphy will primarily be responsible for providing customized, consultative commercial banking, treasury management and payment solutions to help business clients achieve their financial goals. He has more than 10 years of experience within the banking industry, which consists of consumer lending, retail management and treasury management and commercial banking.
“Joshua is an experienced commercial banker with a demonstrated history of providing business clients with solutions that accelerate growth, build efficiencies and much more,” said Curtis Chrystal, president and CEO of Wisconsin Bank & Trust. “We are hap.py to have him help deliver financial expertise and experience to our clients.”
Murphy earned his bachelor's degree in business management and finance from Maranatha Baptist University (MBU) in Watertown. He currently serves as vice president for a local business networking group, is an active member of the First Tee of South Central Wisconsin’s Young Professional Advisory Council as well as the Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA). He is also involved with a local nonprofit, Affordable Health Care.
