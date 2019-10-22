Building Bridges, a school-based mental health program, is expanding to its 11th school district — Monona Grove — which will increase Dane County’s annual commitment to $1 million.
The program works with students, parents and school staff to improve the learning environment, address problems at home and work on mental health needs.
“It couldn’t be going smoother,” said Trish Grant, program manager. “The red carpet that has been rolled out in Monona Grove has been awesome.”
Monona Grove officials and Building Bridges staff met Friday, Oct. 18, with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi to share information about the program and how it is working.
Building Bridges serves students in grades 4K-8 with immediate mental health needs, and their families. Trained staff connect students and their families to resources, develop and promote emotional wellness, and provide school staff with professional development consultation on mental health and trauma-related issues.
Each Building Bridges team is made up of one staff member funded by a school district and one clinical social worker from Catholic Charities that is funded by the county. The program provides a 90-day intervention (with a 30-day extension if needed), and helps connect students with long-term care if necessary after the 90 days.
Meg Nelson, a Building Bridges staff member with the Madison Metropolitan School District, said they often refer families to other organizations, but it’s more than just a referral.
“We want to be as responsive as possible … going with the family to doctor appointments, getting them to the food pantry, to the Laundromat, really spending that time with the parent, and that is really unique to this program,” she said. “When we started talking what this program would look like, we really looked at what are some of the barriers of other mental health programs, and we want to try to not have those similar barriers.”
She said it’s important to meet parents and guardians where they are at, to have them share the issues that trouble the family and to really listen to them. She said it’s rare to run into a parent that doesn’t want help.
Parisi agreed and said it’s important to find the root causes to student issues.
“What might appear at first blush as a child misbehaving could be a sign of greater challenges that they’re having,” he said.
Joanna Becker, a clinical manager with Building Bridges, said one of the keys is to build better connections between the parents and the school, so parents feel comfortable sharing about the issues at home that might be causing problems for their children in school.
“We’re just going to talk about that, and that leads the way to the next step,” she said. “They know that we’re there. Sometimes it’s like, ‘How much do I share?’” We look at, we know that these are the underlying causes for what’s happening with the students’ behavior, and the more that the parent can share with us, the more we can connect with the school and let them know, so that they have a different lens.”
She said the support system is just as much for the families as it is for the students.
Building Bridges started during the 2014-15 school year at the elementary schools that feed into Madison East High School, before eventually expanding to the West, Memorial and La Follette high school attendance areas in subsequent years. Along with Monona Grove, other school districts involved in the program include Sun Prairie, Verona, DeForest, Oregon, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Waunakee, Middleton-Cross Plains and Wisconsin Heights – all at a cost of about $1 million for the county.
“I want it to continue to succeed. Your reputation in the community is beyond stellar,” Parisi told Building Bridges staff. “Every time I mention Building Bridges to anyone who is vaguely familiar with it, the thumbs up are off the charts.”
