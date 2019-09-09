To the editor,
Alder Nancy Moore admits to speeding in Monona but pleads not guilty in local court. \ This action puts the city police, city staff and attorney in an untenable position because of her elected status. The action also cost additional city tax money.
Not accepting the consequences of her action because of personal benefit is a poor public policy. Elected officials need to set examples, not circumvent the process. As the saying goes: “Put on the big girl pants.”
It also raises questions about her approach on city business. Does her personal benefit routinely override the city welfare she was elected to uphold?
When is the next local election cycle where this question can be resolved about her approach to city business?
Jim Hoelzel
Monona
