Friday, Nov. 15
5-7:30 p.m., fish fry, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Monona, carryout available at 4:30 p.m. Carryout $12 single, $34 bucket. Dine in $13 adults, $6 children 4-12. Beer, wine and soda additional cost.
Saturday, Nov. 16
9-11 a.m., bake sale, Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison. Lefse, baked goods and Scandinavian specialties for sale, knitted and crocheted items available, coffee hour, sponsored by Women of the church at Lake Edge Lutheran
10-11:30 a.m., land steward day, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., holiday toy sale. Free admission, no consignor fee. Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Sponsored by Lil’ Badger Consignment Sale and Monona Parks and Recreation Department.
10:30 a.m., STEAM Saturday, events for children in grades K-5, Monona Public Library.
7 p.m., Cottage Grove Optimist Club euchre tournament fundraiser, VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison; $20; registration begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, write cgoptimists@gmail.com.
Monday, Nov. 18
4:40-6:10 p.m., slots open for reading to a dog, Monona Public Library. Call 222-6127 to register.
7 p.m., grades 7-8 orchestra concert, Glacial Drumlin School.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
10-11 a.m., senior veterans group to share experiences and spend time with other veterans, Aster Assisted Living (Cottage Grove room), 139 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. For more information, call Katie Drea at 333-9306.
10 a.m., Cottage Grove Triad presents Cottage Grove Police Chief discussing common scams and how to avoid being a victim. All welcome, refreshments served. Drumlin Residences, 107 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
6:30 p.m., “Ali Baba & A Few Thieves” performed by Playtime Productions, McFarland High School multipurpose room (old auditorium). For admission information, visit playtimeproductions.org.
Thursday, Nov. 21
3:30-5:30 p.m., time slots open for papermaking with Sylvia Lieteau, Monona Public Library. Call 222-6127 to register.
Friday, Nov. 22
6:30 p.m., open mic event for teens and adults, Monona Public Library.
Saturday, Nov. 23
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., holiday bazaar, Monona United Methodist Church, 606 Nichols Road. Local crafts, music, vendors, fair trade products, chili and barbecue lunch from 11 a.m. 1:30 p.m.
9:30 a.m.to noon, Tellebration! interactive storytelling, musical storytelling, crafts and games, for families with children through grade 4, Monona Public Library.
10-11:30 a.m., bird and nature outing, Free, naturalist-led, family friendly walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at ALNC lobby or on back deck. Call 698-0104 for more information.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dane Handmade craft show, Monona Grove High School, 4400 Monona Drive.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
7:30 p.m., “Ali Baba & A Few Thieves” performed by Playtime Productions, Monona Grove High School. Family fun activities start at 6:30 p.m. For admission information, visit playtimeproductions.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
9:30 a.m., special no school storytime, Monona Public Library.
12:30 p.m., construction zone, build with blocks and bricks, Monona Public Library.
Saturday, Nov. 30
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., art and craft fair; free admission; coffee, doughnuts and lunch for sale by VFW Auxiliary; bake sale and raffles; VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.
Thursday, Dec. 5
4-8 p.m., Shop for a Cause, local vendors selling jewelry, crafts, holiday items and more. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Raffle to raise funds for the Alzheimer Association Wisconsin Chapter. Held in the community room at Drumlin Residences, 107 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove.
Saturday, Dec. 7
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Sunday, Dec. 8
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., holiday bazaar and silent auction, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., holiday market and cookie walk to benefit OccuPaws, East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. More than 40 booths will be featured.
12:15-7 p.m., Toys for Tots fundraiser, VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.
2 p.m., Monona History Club, Christmas at the historic Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive. Visit and enjoy tours, singing carols around the pump organ, refreshments and a recitation of “The Night Before Christmas.”
2-4 p.m., Mending Day, Monona Public Library. Drop off items to be mended in the café; first come first serve. Some restrictions apply.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
10-11:30 a.m., Monona Area Memory Café, a supportive environment to do an activity, socialize and enjoy a snack, for individuals who experience memory loss and their caregivers, sponsored by Heritage Monona, at Monona Public Library.
