The Pizza Oven, 5511 Monona Drive, closed its doors for good last week. In 1961, Dick and Judy Domenget opened a pizzeria at 6119 Monona Drive. It was originally called Pizza Hut, but the name was changed to The Pizza Oven when the pizza giant moved to Madison. After Domenget’s retirement in 2004, The Pizza Oven was owned by Greg Ewelt.