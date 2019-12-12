Customers expecting to enjoy a slice of pizza for lunch were undoubtedly disappointed last week if they tried to open the doors at The Pizza Oven on Monona Drive.
The longstanding business is closed, initially announced with a note on the door that has since been removed.
Calls to the restaurant were not answered, and emails sent through its website were returned undeliverable.
In 1961, Dick and Judy Domenget opened a pizzeria at 6119 Monona Drive. It was originally called Pizza Hut, but the name was changed to The Pizza Oven when the national chain moved to Madison. After Domenget’s retirement in 2004, The Pizza Oven, under Greg Ewelt’s ownership, continued to be a family-owned business.
In the fall of 2014, Ewelt moved the business to its current address at 5511 Monona Drive. The adjoining Sauce Bar was also part of the operation.
The Pizza Oven was a perennial favorite among area residents, often winning awards in the Best of Monona reader survey sponsored by The Herald-Independent.
