Reality was starting to set in for Jadee Christiansen and Kayleigh Zank as both stood out outside the Monona Grove High School girls basketball locker room at DeForest on Feb. 29.
After an incredible, rewarding four years in the program, their careers had come to an end in the WIAA Division 2 regional final.
“It’s so hard, because we’ve just become a huge family. We’ve been so close,” said Zank, who fought back tears following MG’s 56-35 defeat. “It’s taught me so much more than just basketball but life in general and being on a team. I’d give anything to keep going.”
Yet, it wasn’t to be for Zank and the Silver Eagles, who kept pace with the strong, athletic Norskies for the first 14 minutes of the game. After that, DeForest took control, going on a 12-point run to end the first half and keeping MG far away in its rear view in the second half.
Monona Grove played hard all season and never gave up under head coach Tyler Kuehl, but the Norskies turned out to be unstoppable.
“They are a really good team and strong all around,” said Christiansen, who admitted it was difficult to box out the Norskies when fighting for rebounds.
The Silver Eagles got off to a good start and came back from a five-point deficit to pull within 22-21 with 3:37 remaining in the first half.
But then everything went bad for MG as the Norskies scored the final 12 points to lead 34-21 at the break.
DeForest scored the first four points of the second half, but 3-point baskets by sophomore Avery Poole and junior Peighton Nelson, and two free throws by sophomore Ally Yundt kept the Silver Eagles within striking distance at 42-29 with 11:02. But MG couldn’t make any further progress as its shooting went cold, and the team started giving up too many offense rebounds.
Kuehl said the Silver Eagles have been improving on giving teams one shot per possession, but that was difficult against the Norskies.
“Major credit to DeForest,” Kuehl said. “They were just relentless, and their size and athleticism really showed there.”
DeForest hit 5-of-6 from the free-throw line and scored a basket to lead 49-29 with 7:10 remaining. The lead reached 56-33 in the closing seconds.
The Norskies had three double-figure scorers with senior Megan Mickelson leading the way with 18 points. Freshman guard Jaelyn Derlein had 13 points, and senior Sam Schaeffer hit three shots from the arc and had 11.
Junior Lakyn Hinson hit three 3-point baskets, all in the first half, to lead the Silver Eagles with nine points. Junior Emma Goke and senior Jenny Gorton each had six points.
MG made it to the free-throw line only four times and made all four. DeForest was 11-of-19.
Kuehl suggested his team might have been more competitive against DeForest if it had a better shot selection.
“We took a lot of quick shots. We could have done a little better of being patient, but again, major credit to DeForest,” Kuehl said. “They made us feel a little uncomfortable with how often they were changing defenses.”
The Silver Eagles ended the season 14-10 overall and 8-6 in the Badger South Conference.
The team will graduate four seniors including Christiansen, Zank, Gorton and Seanna Curran, who didn’t play due to an injury. Kuehl said having a healthy Curran in the lineup might have improved MG’s chances.
“She gave us a little bit of versatility in the style we could play offensively,” Kuehl said. “Missing her was a big, big loss for us, and I feel bad she had to end her senior season like that. But our girls stepped up and tried to fill her shoes as best they could.”
Despite the graduation losses, the Silver Eagles will have a strong group returning including juniors Goke, Nelson, Hinson and Halle Olson, sophomores Poole, Yundt and Gwen BonDurant, and freshman Moreau. Nelson, who was a team captain this season, may be expected to take a bigger leadership role in 2020-21.
Despite MG’s postseason run coming to a halt, Kuehl was very happy with the way it turned out.
“I could not be more proud of the way the girls played this season,” Kuehl said. “They came to practice and worked hard every single day. We had a ton of fun, and I’m very happy with how our season turned out.”
Monona Grove blows big lead, still beats Monroe
One of the Silver Eagles up-and-coming sophomores led the team in scoring, but it was a senior who helped host MG hold back Monroe 77-74 in the Feb. 28 first-round regional game.
Christiansen connected on two free throws with 18 seconds remaining to put MG on top 76-74. The Silver Eagles regained possession after the Cheesemakers were called for an offensive foul. Nelson hit 1-of-2 free throws and then stole the ball on Monroe’s final possession to seal the victory.
MG had held on to a 67-46 lead with 8:50 to go in the game before Monroe seniors Grace Mathiason and Grace Tostrud started to go on a tear.
Tostrud scored 12 second-half points and Mathiason had 11 as Monroe outscored MG 26-4 to take a 72-71 lead with 1:20 remaining. The Silver Eagles regained the lead on two free throws by Poole and one by Nelson. Monroe missed on a 3-point attempt, but got the offensive rebound and tied the game 74-74 on two Tostrud free throws. Christiansen was fouled under the hoop in MG’s next possession leading to her two free throws that helped the Silver Eagles seal the game.
The first half was topsy-turvy and fast-paced as the teams were called for a combined five fouls. Monroe opened an early 13-6 lead, but the Silver Eagles came storming back as Poole’s field goal and a 3-point shot opened a 34-26 lead with 4:50 to go before halftime.
Monroe scored 11 in a row to regain a 37-34 advantage at the 1:05 mark, but Nelson’s layup reduced the lead to one. A free throw in the closing seconds by Monroe freshman Taylor Jacobson gave the Cheesemakers a 38-36 cushion at halftime.
Monona Grove went on a 24-4 run to start the second half and took a 60-42 lead with 12:28 remaining. The lead increased to 21 before Monroe made its comeback.
Poole led Monona Grove with 23 points including two 3-point baskets and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line. Nelson ended with 17, and Jenny Gorton also hit a pair of threes and scored 10.
The Silver Eagles had nine 3-point shots and made 12-of-18 free throws.
Mathiason led Monroe with 26 points including eight shots from the arc. Tostrud had 13 points with 7-of-8 free throws, and junior Megan Benzschawel added 12. Tostrud also pulled down 12 rebounds, and Benzschawel had 10.
The Cheesemakers connected on 11 3-point shots and made 9-of-13 from the line.
