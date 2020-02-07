To the editor,
As a proud member of the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce and a lucky individual to be able to serve on its board of directors, I thank you for the coverage of the many successes our board president, Amy Bauer, highlighted at our annual meeting in January.
One item that was missing in the article is the actual name of our full-time executive director, Paula Severson. Paula works tirelessly behind the scenes for the betterment of our chamber members and the village and town of Cottage Grove. The revenue growth, increased membership and partnerships highlighted in the article are a direct result of Paula seeing the big picture and acting in a positive manner to achieve the goals of the chamber.
In a community that has numerous selfless people that volunteer time and efforts for the progress of our hometown, Paula is one of the few that finds it in her to go the extra mile. Thank you. Paula. for all you do.
Jon Russell
Cottage Grove
