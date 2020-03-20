Monona city officials are receiving questions from residents filling out the 2020 Census forms indicating that they are not able to select Monona as their municipality, but rather only Madison.
The Census Bureau says the city names used by the United States Postal Service (USPS) to identify a specific ZIP Code or post office location may not be the city name that residents consider themselves to reside in. However, when you fill out your census form, your information is properly credited to Monona, not Madison.
Your unique Census ID is assigned to your residence and identifies you as a Monona resident.
