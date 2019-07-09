Members of the Monona Plan Commission voted Monday to approve a building sign for Shopko Optical’s new home on Monona Drive.
Shopko Optical will open this summer at 6000 Monona Drive, the site formerly occupied by Tasting Room. The cigar, wine and spirits lounge will move this summer into its new home in the Yahara Commons development at Bridge Road and West Broadway.
Days after the Shopko store at 2101 W. Broadway closed May 12, Shopko Optical announced it would relocate and be among the 80 new optical centers in Wisconsin.
“Shopko Optical isn’t going anywhere,” the statement read. “Our locations may be moving, but the doctors you’ve come to trust and the service you’ve come to love will only be a stone’s throw away from the same location you’ve visited for years.”
Monarch Alternative Capital LP on May 16 completed its $8.5 million acquisition of Shopko Optical. The New York-based private investment firm was the sole bidder for the bankrupt retailer’s optical business.
Shopko filed for bankruptcy protection in January.
In March, the company abandoned efforts to find a buyer or investor and pivoted reorganization to a plan to close its stores and sell off its optical business as a standalone operation.
All Shopko retail stores were closed by the middle of June. The first Shopko store opened in Green Bay in 1962.
